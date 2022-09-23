Activest Wealth Management Sells 1,292 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Activest Wealth Management lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IHI. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 71,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 15,682 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth $336,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of IHI stock traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $47.62. 69,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,214. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $47.24 and a one year high of $66.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.16.

