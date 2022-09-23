Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.91

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.91 and traded as low as $20.69. Adams Natural Resources Fund shares last traded at $20.88, with a volume of 51,782 shares traded.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.10.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adams Natural Resources Fund

About Adams Natural Resources Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEO. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 159.6% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 312.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. 31.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

