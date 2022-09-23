Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.91

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.91 and traded as low as $20.69. Adams Natural Resources Fund shares last traded at $20.88, with a volume of 51,782 shares traded.
Adams Natural Resources Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.10.
Adams Natural Resources Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adams Natural Resources Fund
About Adams Natural Resources Fund
Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.
