Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Holdings Lowered by McGuire Investment Group LLC

McGuire Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 284,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up 4.7% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $21,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 20,678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ AMD traded down $1.58 on Friday, reaching $67.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,922,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,791,224. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.17 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $109.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMD. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. KGI Securities raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target (up from $99.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 161,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,378,613. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.



