ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $37.95

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $37.95 and last traded at $38.35, with a volume of 26291 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.30.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AGESY. HSBC raised ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Societe Generale cut ageas SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. ING Group began coverage on ageas SA/NV in a research note on Friday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on ageas SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ageas SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.35.

ageas SA/NV ( OTCMKTS:AGESY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 8.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ageas SA/NV will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

