Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.38-$1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.75 billion-$1.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.71 billion. Agilent Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.06-$5.08 EPS.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

A traded down $2.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,989. Agilent Technologies has a 52-week low of $112.52 and a 52-week high of $174.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.98. The company has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.13%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on A. KeyCorp cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $151.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total value of $118,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,520.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in A. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 52.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,246,209,000 after buying an additional 261,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 10.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

About Agilent Technologies

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

