Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $25.65

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.65 and last traded at $25.67, with a volume of 12338 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACI has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.64.

Albertsons Companies Stock Down 4.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Albertsons Companies Cuts Dividend

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.77 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 63.97% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 16.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Albertsons Companies news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 35,000 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $937,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,656.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Albertsons Companies news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $937,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,656.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan Morris sold 252,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $7,119,084.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 638,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,049,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $695,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 412.4% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,228,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,837,000 after acquiring an additional 989,093 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the second quarter worth $1,703,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 95.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 9,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the second quarter valued at $283,000. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

