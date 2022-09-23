Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.88.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Alector from $34.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet raised Alector from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Alector from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Alector in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Alector in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Alector in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Alector in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alector by 99.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Alector by 51.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

ALEC opened at $8.79 on Friday. Alector has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.51. Alector had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $79.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alector will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

