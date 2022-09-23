Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Receives $166.53 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $166.53.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. HSBC lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $80.71 on Friday. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $182.09. The company has a market cap of $213.73 billion, a PE ratio of 44.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 51.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth $244,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Alken Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

