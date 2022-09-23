Alien Worlds Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $31.36 Million (TLM)

Alien Worlds (TLM) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One Alien Worlds coin can currently be bought for $0.0221 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alien Worlds has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. Alien Worlds has a total market cap of $31.36 million and approximately $8.03 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004284 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00011015 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Alien Worlds

Alien Worlds was first traded on February 21st, 2021. Alien Worlds’ total supply is 1,417,643,107 coins. The official website for Alien Worlds is alienworlds.io. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Alien Worlds Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alien Worlds is a game where users can earn Trilium (TLM) for mining and have a chance to mine an NFT game card each time they mine. This DeFi Metaverse is a blockchain-based game and free to play for anyone. After getting a WAX Cloud Wallet login, and logging in at play.alienworlds.io explorers will receive a tool to begin mining. With the simple mining activity, one receives Trilium (TLM), a blockchain token. Trilium can be used to stake to one or more of six planets and register as a candidate to become a planetary councilor and potentially rule the planet. NFT game cards are used in new and creative ways over time, including “shining” to upgrade the cards and battling in the Thunderdome. Telegram | Discord | Instagram | YouTube Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alien Worlds directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alien Worlds should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alien Worlds using one of the exchanges listed above.

