Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $16.20

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.20 and last traded at $16.31, with a volume of 321898 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.95.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ALIZY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Allianz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Societe Generale lowered Allianz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Allianz from €250.00 ($255.10) to €245.00 ($250.00) in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Allianz from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Allianz from €230.00 ($234.69) to €225.00 ($229.59) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allianz has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.00.
Allianz Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.04. The firm has a market cap of $66.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
About Allianz
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allianz (ALIZY)
- Why Does Tesla Stock Remain Resilient?
- Are Layoffs At A Small-Cap Tech A Bellwether For Housing Stocks?
- Is Costco’s Post-Earnings Price Weakness A Good Time To Buy?
- 2 Semiconductor Stocks To Watch For Reversals
- Will Crowdstrike Get A Boost From Increased EPS Guidance?
Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.