Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $16.20

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.20 and last traded at $16.31, with a volume of 321898 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.95.

ALIZY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Allianz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Societe Generale lowered Allianz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Allianz from €250.00 ($255.10) to €245.00 ($250.00) in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Allianz from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Allianz from €230.00 ($234.69) to €225.00 ($229.59) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allianz has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.04. The firm has a market cap of $66.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Allianz ( OTCMKTS:ALIZY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Allianz had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $28.36 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Allianz SE will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

