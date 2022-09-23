Alpha Coin (ALPHA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $13,197.00

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. Alpha Coin has a total market cap of $40.42 million and approximately $13,197.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Alpha Coin has traded down 40.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,888.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $115.27 or 0.00610077 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.22 or 0.00260501 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00052497 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004975 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00009455 BTC.

About Alpha Coin

ALPHA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 4,970,000,000 coins. The official website for Alpha Coin is alpha-coin.io. Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Alpha Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. Telegram | Discord | Defipulse Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

