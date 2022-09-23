ALPS Active REIT ETF (REIT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 22nd

ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This is a boost from ALPS Active REIT ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

ALPS Active REIT ETF Price Performance

ALPS Active REIT ETF stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,359. ALPS Active REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $23.99 and a twelve month high of $32.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.91.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Active REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Active REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.