Amarillo National Bank Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Amarillo National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,021 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $231,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,904 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,820,665 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $149,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,468 shares in the last quarter. THRC Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,085,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,475,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,970,538 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $952,080,000 after acquiring an additional 884,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on MTDR shares. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.78.

Matador Resources Trading Down 7.6 %

Shares of MTDR stock traded down $4.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.62. 70,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,076,168. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 3.64. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $32.26 and a 12 month high of $67.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The energy company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $943.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.21 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 40.86% and a return on equity of 43.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.59%.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

