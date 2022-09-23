Amarillo National Bank Has $774,000 Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Amarillo National Bank raised its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,694 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $16,480,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,042 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,687,516 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,488,053,000 after buying an additional 433,659 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,234,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,234,635,000 after buying an additional 669,616 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,689,030,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,315,501 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,553,227,000 after buying an additional 18,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM traded down $4.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.15. The stock had a trading volume of 493,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,754,920. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.85 and its 200 day moving average is $178.69. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.51 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $146.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.12.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $101,030.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,657,525.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total transaction of $392,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,061,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,463,244. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $101,030.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,657,525.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,246 shares of company stock worth $12,337,917. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Loop Capital cut their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.12.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

