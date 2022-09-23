Amarillo National Bank Makes New $219,000 Investment in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Amarillo National Bank bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000.
Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Down 3.8 %
Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.04. 12,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,710. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $38.92 and a 52-week high of $49.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.51 and a 200-day moving average of $43.87.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT)
- Why Does Tesla Stock Remain Resilient?
- Is Costco’s Post-Earnings Price Weakness A Good Time To Buy?
- 2 Semiconductor Stocks To Watch For Reversals
- Will Crowdstrike Get A Boost From Increased EPS Guidance?
- Are Layoffs At A Small-Cap Tech A Bellwether For Housing Stocks?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.