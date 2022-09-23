Amarillo National Bank Makes New $219,000 Investment in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Amarillo National Bank bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.04. 12,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,710. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $38.92 and a 52-week high of $49.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.51 and a 200-day moving average of $43.87.

