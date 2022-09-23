AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.59

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.59 and last traded at $7.72, with a volume of 220157 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMC. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on AMC Entertainment to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $2.80.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC Entertainment Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.89.

AMC Entertainment Cuts Dividend

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 162.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMC Entertainment news, CAO Chris A. Cox sold 12,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 136.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 417.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. 27.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.