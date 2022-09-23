América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $20.40 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $20.50.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on América Móvil from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of América Móvil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of América Móvil from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.73.

Get América Móvil alerts:

América Móvil Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:AMX opened at $17.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. América Móvil has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $22.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.61.

América Móvil Cuts Dividend

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.18). América Móvil had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that América Móvil will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a $0.1964 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On América Móvil

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of América Móvil by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,192,993 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $67,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,272 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in América Móvil by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 366,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in América Móvil by 331.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,286,413 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525,084 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,909,814 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 855,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of América Móvil by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,245,781 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $131,849,000 after acquiring an additional 826,605 shares during the period. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About América Móvil

(Get Rating)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.