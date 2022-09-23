American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.87

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.87 and last traded at $11.90, with a volume of 1415051 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $22.00 to $15.75 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Argus lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.56.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group Trading Down 4.1 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The airline reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.69) EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 6,685.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,425 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 207.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the airline’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 1,403.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the airline’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. 54.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.