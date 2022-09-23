Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Trading 2.9% Higher

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.13 and last traded at $2.11. 11,274 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,191,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

