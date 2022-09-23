ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.85

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.85 and traded as low as $3.78. ANA shares last traded at $3.78, with a volume of 593 shares trading hands.

ANA Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.85.

ANA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.0024 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd.

ANA Company Profile

ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, and Trade And Retail segments. The Air Transportation segment offers domestic and international passenger operations, cargo and mail operations, and other transportation services.

