Analysts Set Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Price Target at $42.18

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.47.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday.
In related news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 2,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $75,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,648.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
BYND stock opened at $15.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.94 and a 200-day moving average of $32.71. The company has a current ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60. Beyond Meat has a 12 month low of $14.61 and a 12 month high of $115.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.86.
Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.08 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 71.78% and a negative return on equity of 400.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post -5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.
