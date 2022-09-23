Analysts Set Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Price Target at $42.18

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.47.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 2,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $75,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,648.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 765,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,853,000 after acquiring an additional 19,830 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,375,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,456,000 after buying an additional 192,289 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 18,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 8,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

BYND stock opened at $15.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.94 and a 200-day moving average of $32.71. The company has a current ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60. Beyond Meat has a 12 month low of $14.61 and a 12 month high of $115.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.86.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.08 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 71.78% and a negative return on equity of 400.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post -5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

