Analyzing Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) and Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT)

Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP – Get Rating) and Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.0% of Kiromic BioPharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.3% of Clarus Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Kiromic BioPharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Clarus Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kiromic BioPharma and Clarus Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kiromic BioPharma N/A -44.96% -37.75% Clarus Therapeutics -193.00% N/A -87.75%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kiromic BioPharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Clarus Therapeutics 0 2 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kiromic BioPharma and Clarus Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Clarus Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 7,592.31%. Given Clarus Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Clarus Therapeutics is more favorable than Kiromic BioPharma.

Volatility and Risk

Kiromic BioPharma has a beta of -0.49, indicating that its stock price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clarus Therapeutics has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kiromic BioPharma and Clarus Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kiromic BioPharma N/A N/A -$25.59 million ($0.66) -0.39 Clarus Therapeutics $13.96 million 0.12 -$40.62 million ($1.30) -0.03

Kiromic BioPharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Clarus Therapeutics. Kiromic BioPharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clarus Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Clarus Therapeutics beats Kiromic BioPharma on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kiromic BioPharma

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc., an artificial intelligence driven allogeneic cell therapy company, engages in developing the multi-indication allogeneic T cell therapies that exploits the natural potency of the Gamma Delta T cell to target solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogenic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy product candidate targeting Isomesothelin; and ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic gamma delta chimeric T cell therapy product candidate targeting PD-L1. It has license agreements with CGA 369 Intellectual Holdings, Inc. and Longwood University, as well as a research and development collaboration agreement with Molipharma, S.R.L. The company also has strategic alliance agreement with Leon Office (H.K.) Ltd. The company was formerly known as Kiromic, Inc. and changed its name to Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. in December 2019. Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Clarus Therapeutics

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oral testosterone replacement therapy in the United States. It offers JATENZO, a soft gel oral formulation of testosterone undecanoate for treating hypogonadal men. The company has a licensing agreement with HavaH Therapeutics for product to treat androgen therapies for inflammatory breast disease and certain forms of breast cancer; and license agreement with The Royal Institution for the Advancement of Learning/McGill University to develop and commercialize McGill's proprietary technology designed to treat conditions associated with CoQ10 deficiencies in humans. Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Northbrook, Illinois.

