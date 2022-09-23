AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANABGet Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $35.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Truist Financial cut shares of AnaptysBio from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.25.

AnaptysBio Stock Performance

AnaptysBio stock opened at $25.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.78 and its 200-day moving average is $23.18. AnaptysBio has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $37.89. The company has a market cap of $721.51 million, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 0.11.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANABGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.20). AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 448.43%. The business had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AnaptysBio will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AnaptysBio

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANAB. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in AnaptysBio by 10.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in AnaptysBio by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 45,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AnaptysBio by 2.7% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 23,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in AnaptysBio by 6.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in AnaptysBio by 48.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

