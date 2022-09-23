AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $35.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Truist Financial cut shares of AnaptysBio from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.25.

AnaptysBio Stock Performance

AnaptysBio stock opened at $25.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.78 and its 200-day moving average is $23.18. AnaptysBio has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $37.89. The company has a market cap of $721.51 million, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 0.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.20). AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 448.43%. The business had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AnaptysBio will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANAB. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in AnaptysBio by 10.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in AnaptysBio by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 45,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AnaptysBio by 2.7% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 23,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in AnaptysBio by 6.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in AnaptysBio by 48.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

