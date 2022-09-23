AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.46

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.46 and traded as high as $21.52. AngioDynamics shares last traded at $20.79, with a volume of 107,246 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANGO shares. TheStreet lowered AngioDynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on AngioDynamics from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on AngioDynamics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

AngioDynamics Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.44.

AngioDynamics ( NASDAQ:ANGO ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $87.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.91 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 8.40%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AngioDynamics news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,565.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANGO. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 3.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,933,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,757,000 after buying an additional 96,263 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,750,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,255,000 after purchasing an additional 46,173 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,882,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,546,000 after purchasing an additional 334,649 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,813,546 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,093,000 after purchasing an additional 130,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,425,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,302,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

