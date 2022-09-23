Anime Token One Day Volume Reaches $37,897.00 (ANI)

Anime Token (ANI) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One Anime Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Anime Token has traded up 30.6% against the dollar. Anime Token has a total market cap of $48,193.99 and approximately $37,897.00 worth of Anime Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000053 BTC.
- BighanCoin (BIGHAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001756 BTC.
- ZestCoin (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000060 BTC.
- MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
Anime Token Profile
ANI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Anime Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenAnime and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Anime Token Coin Trading
