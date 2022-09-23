Anpario (LON:ANP) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $545.10

Anpario plc (LON:ANP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 545.10 ($6.59) and traded as low as GBX 441 ($5.33). Anpario shares last traded at GBX 450 ($5.44), with a volume of 15,294 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anpario in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 558.24 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 544.92. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £103.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,913.04.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a GBX 3.15 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 0.55%. Anpario’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.22%.

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers various products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salgard, Salkil, Genex, and Optimax brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, antioxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

