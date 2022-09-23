Anpario (LON:ANP) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $545.10

Anpario plc (LON:ANP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 545.10 ($6.59) and traded as low as GBX 441 ($5.33). Anpario shares last traded at GBX 450 ($5.44), with a volume of 15,294 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anpario in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.
Anpario Trading Down 1.1 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 558.24 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 544.92. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £103.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,913.04.
Anpario Cuts Dividend
Anpario Company Profile
Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers various products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salgard, Salkil, Genex, and Optimax brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, antioxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.
