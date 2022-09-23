AO World (LON:AO) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $43.55

AO World plc (LON:AO – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 43.55 ($0.53) and traded as high as GBX 47.30 ($0.57). AO World shares last traded at GBX 46.04 ($0.56), with a volume of 10,126,764 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised AO World to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 45 ($0.54) to GBX 65 ($0.79) in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of AO World in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 59 ($0.71) target price on shares of AO World in a report on Monday, July 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £260.19 million and a PE ratio of -34.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 43.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 65.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.16.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

