Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) PT Raised to $46.00 at Mizuho

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AIRC has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.71.

Apartment Income REIT Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:AIRC opened at $39.62 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.70. Apartment Income REIT has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $55.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.07.

Apartment Income REIT Announces Dividend

Apartment Income REIT ( NYSE:AIRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.04. Apartment Income REIT had a net margin of 127.20% and a return on equity of 47.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apartment Income REIT

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIRC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,913,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,933,000 after purchasing an additional 119,016 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,252,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,863,000 after purchasing an additional 799,670 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,734,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,367,000 after purchasing an additional 148,802 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,563,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,150 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,473,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,313,000 after purchasing an additional 149,733 shares during the period. 99.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

