APCM Wealth Management for Individuals Cuts Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 220,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,389 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $20,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,693,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,486 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,489,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,575,246,000 after purchasing an additional 93,032 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,762,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,346,900,000 after purchasing an additional 165,889 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,813,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,058,718,000 after acquiring an additional 44,225 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,959,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $966,940,000 after acquiring an additional 118,361 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $90.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.92. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $88.53 and a 52-week high of $121.45.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

