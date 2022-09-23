APCM Wealth Management for Individuals Makes New $2.61 Million Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 42,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,607,000. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up 0.5% of APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,568,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,294,000 after buying an additional 301,204 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,254,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,156,000 after purchasing an additional 20,596 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,076,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,984,000 after purchasing an additional 46,888 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 435.4% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 879,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,018,000 after purchasing an additional 715,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 866,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,391,000 after purchasing an additional 37,640 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

SPLV stock opened at $61.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.93 and a 200-day moving average of $64.29. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $58.16 and a 12-month high of $69.82.

