APCM Wealth Management for Individuals Makes New Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals purchased a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 39,803 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,740,054,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,839,297,000 after acquiring an additional 13,066,523 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AT&T by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,803,443,000 after acquiring an additional 11,494,986 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of AT&T by 71.8% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,054,000 after acquiring an additional 9,921,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of AT&T by 18.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,989,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,323,044,000 after acquiring an additional 8,729,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on T shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen decreased their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AT&T to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.41.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T opened at $16.24 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

