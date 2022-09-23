APCM Wealth Management for Individuals Sells 1,083 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals decreased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,930 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,099,502 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $11,109,951,000 after buying an additional 1,146,552 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,017,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,817 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 37,616,360 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,761,636,000 after purchasing an additional 408,012 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,463,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,346,309,000 after acquiring an additional 9,014,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,353,857 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,235,451,000 after purchasing an additional 250,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.9 %

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $110.06 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $62.25 and a 1-year high of $124.08. The company has a market capitalization of $142.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.24.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COP. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.79.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

