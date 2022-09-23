APIX Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $213,376.00 (APIX)

APIX (APIX) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One APIX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, APIX has traded up 39% against the U.S. dollar. APIX has a total market capitalization of $903,932.00 and approximately $213,376.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

APIX Coin Profile

APIX’s genesis date was October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins. The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform. The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io. APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

APIX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

