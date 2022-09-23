Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Holdings Increased by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,105 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,334 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,307 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,095 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.38.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,708,857. The firm has a market cap of $71.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.53. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.67 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.20 and its 200-day moving average is $107.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.