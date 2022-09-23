Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Aquis Exchange PLC (LON:AQX – Get Rating) dropped 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 362 ($4.37) and last traded at GBX 370 ($4.47). Approximately 5,340 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 15,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 400 ($4.83).

Aquis Exchange Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 419.82 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 441.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £101.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,466.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.50.

About Aquis Exchange

(Get Rating)

Aquis Exchange PLC operates as a multilateral trading facility in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Aquis Exchange, Aquis Stock Exchange, and Aquis Technologies. It also provides exchange and regulatory technology to third parties. The company offers a trading platform with a subscription-based pricing model based on electronic messaging traffic; and access for clients to trade in approximately 1,700 stocks and ETFs across 15 European markets, as well as licenses its exchange related technology to various international financial services clients across various asset classes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aquis Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquis Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.