Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Cummins by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in Cummins by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 39,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 15,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of CMI traded down $2.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $204.07. The company had a trading volume of 26,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,717. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $247.48. The stock has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.98%.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In other news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $1,336,500.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,888,660.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total transaction of $1,120,055.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,644,149.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $1,336,500.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,888,660.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,001 shares of company stock worth $3,157,774 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen reduced their target price on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen reduced their target price on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.22.

Cummins Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

