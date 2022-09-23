Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.79 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,308 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 25,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 9,258 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 16,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 27,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 3.0 %

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,253,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,419,857. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.81 and its 200 day moving average is $33.34. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $29.42 and a one year high of $40.66.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

