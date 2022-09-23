Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 6,402 Shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,402 shares during the quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,011,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $872,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 46,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $408,000.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:GNMA traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.07. 704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,396. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.51 and a 12 month high of $50.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.70 and a 200 day moving average of $46.12.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.082 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from iShares GNMA Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

