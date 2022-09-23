ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Price Target Raised to C$29.00 at Scotiabank

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$21.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$24.75 to C$23.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.75.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

ARC Resources Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of AETUF stock opened at $12.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.28. ARC Resources has a 12-month low of $7.88 and a 12-month high of $18.23.

ARC Resources Cuts Dividend

ARC Resources ( OTCMKTS:AETUF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0904 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 2.69%. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.09%.

About ARC Resources

(Get Rating)

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.