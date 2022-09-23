Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) COO Sells $333,151.56 in Stock

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 12,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $333,151.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,942 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,155.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Arcus Biosciences Stock Performance
Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $25.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51 and a beta of 0.75. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.74 and a 1 year high of $49.10.
Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93). The business had revenue of $26.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. Arcus Biosciences had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 9.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.09) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.15 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,814,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 402.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 269.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 137,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 100,107 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 132.9% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 69,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 39,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 295.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 974,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,685,000 after purchasing an additional 727,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.
Arcus Biosciences Company Profile
Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.
