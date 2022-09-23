Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) COO Sells $333,151.56 in Stock

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 12,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $333,151.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,942 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,155.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Arcus Biosciences Stock Performance

Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $25.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51 and a beta of 0.75. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.74 and a 1 year high of $49.10.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93). The business had revenue of $26.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. Arcus Biosciences had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 9.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.09) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RCUS has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $77.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Arcus Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,814,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 402.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 269.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 137,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 100,107 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 132.9% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 69,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 39,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 295.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 974,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,685,000 after purchasing an additional 727,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

Featured Articles

