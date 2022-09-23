Argentina Lithium & Energy (CVE:LIT) Shares Up 9.5%

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (CVE:LIT – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 121,889 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 95,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.52 price target on Argentina Lithium & Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.
Argentina Lithium & Energy Price Performance
The company has a market cap of C$20.88 million and a PE ratio of -4.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.32.
Argentina Lithium & Energy Company Profile
Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Argentina. The company holds 100% interest in the Incahuasi lithium project covering an area of approximately 13,372 hectares of granted mineral rights properties located in the Catamarca Province, Argentina.
