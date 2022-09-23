ARHT Media (CVE:ART) Trading Down 2.9%

ARHT Media Inc. (CVE:ART – Get Rating) traded down 2.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 22,013 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 143,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

ARHT Media Trading Down 2.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market cap of C$32.69 million and a P/E ratio of -4.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.21.

ARHT Media (CVE:ART – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.01 million for the quarter.

About ARHT Media

ARHT Media Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and distribution of digital human holograms and content worldwide. The company's patented technology allows for the capture, transmission, and display of the digital human holograms delivered to either an in-person or online audience, which are beamed onto virtually any stage in the world and displayed live for two-way interaction with an audience.

