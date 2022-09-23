Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Receives $156.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $156.40.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 17th.

Arista Networks Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $112.55 on Friday. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $85.18 and a twelve month high of $148.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.63. The firm has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 29.55%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.07, for a total value of $49,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,002.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total transaction of $2,527,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.07, for a total transaction of $49,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,002.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 268,229 shares of company stock worth $32,746,091 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANET. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 335.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 10,440 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Arista Networks by 300.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 95,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,749,000 after acquiring an additional 71,757 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 245.6% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 10,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 7,682 shares during the period. 63.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

