Aristocrat Leisure (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) Trading 2.5% Higher

Shares of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF – Get Rating) were up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.45 and last traded at $23.45. Approximately 638 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.88.

Aristocrat Leisure Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.44.

Aristocrat Leisure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aristocrat Leisure Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, assembly, sale, distribution, and servicing of games and systems in the Americas, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers gaming content; and platforms and systems, including electronic gaming machines, digital social games, and casino management systems, as well as free-to-play mobile games.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aristocrat Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aristocrat Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.