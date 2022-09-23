ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Activest Wealth Management

Activest Wealth Management reduced its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,041 shares during the quarter. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,690,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,361,322. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $125.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.24 and its 200-day moving average is $48.57.

