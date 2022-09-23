Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.53

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.53 and traded as high as $3.60. Armanino Foods of Distinction shares last traded at $3.56, with a volume of 800 shares changing hands.
Armanino Foods of Distinction Stock Up 0.3 %
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.49. The stock has a market cap of $114.48 million, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.39.
Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The firm had revenue of $16.33 million during the quarter.
About Armanino Foods of Distinction
Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen food products in the United States. The company offers gourmet beef, Italian style beef and pork, and smoked turkey meatballs; grated parmesan and 3 cheese blend cheese; and various pesto, such as basil, artichoke, cilantro, dried tomato and garlic, roasted garlic, roasted red bell pepper, and southwest chipotle.
