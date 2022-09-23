Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.53

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.53 and traded as high as $3.60. Armanino Foods of Distinction shares last traded at $3.56, with a volume of 800 shares changing hands.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Stock Up 0.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.49. The stock has a market cap of $114.48 million, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.39.

Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The firm had revenue of $16.33 million during the quarter.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Announces Dividend

About Armanino Foods of Distinction

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Armanino Foods of Distinction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen food products in the United States. The company offers gourmet beef, Italian style beef and pork, and smoked turkey meatballs; grated parmesan and 3 cheese blend cheese; and various pesto, such as basil, artichoke, cilantro, dried tomato and garlic, roasted garlic, roasted red bell pepper, and southwest chipotle.

