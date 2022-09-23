Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.33–$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $138.50 million-$139.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $137.64 million. Asana also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Asana Stock Performance

Shares of ASAN stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.80. 15,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,966,304. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.83 and its 200 day moving average is $25.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.82. Asana has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. Asana had a negative return on equity of 212.28% and a negative net margin of 79.34%. The firm had revenue of $134.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Asana will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Asana

ASAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Asana from $63.00 to $43.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Asana from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Asana from $22.00 to $23.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Asana in a research note on Friday. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Asana from $65.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Asana presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.84.

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 19,273,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $349,999,986.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,112,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,288,502.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Asana

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 1,624.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 506,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,232,000 after purchasing an additional 476,835 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Asana by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,127,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,824,000 after acquiring an additional 448,379 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Asana by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,577,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,053,000 after acquiring an additional 331,400 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,367,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Asana by 34.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 593,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,433,000 after purchasing an additional 152,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

About Asana

(Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

See Also

