Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $145.39

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $145.39 and last traded at $146.07, with a volume of 138 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $148.90.
ABG has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $385.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.60.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.71.
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.
