Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $145.39

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $145.39 and last traded at $146.07, with a volume of 138 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $148.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABG has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $385.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.60.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Down 2.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

