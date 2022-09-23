Asset Management Resources LLC Buys 231 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Asset Management Resources LLC raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at $30,000. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.03.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.04, for a total transaction of $750,668.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $262,372.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697,753.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.04, for a total value of $750,668.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,823 shares of company stock valued at $3,526,086 over the last three months. 11.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZM traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.64. 115,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,328,349. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.06. The stock has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of -0.49. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.33 and a twelve month high of $291.31.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

