Asset Management Resources LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Asset Management Resources LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 5.5% of Asset Management Resources LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Asset Management Resources LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,500,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,719,312,000 after acquiring an additional 74,380 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,899,993,000 after buying an additional 3,146,789 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,987,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,808,003,000 after buying an additional 127,231 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,827,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,025,159,000 after buying an additional 164,952 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,399,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $870,057,000 after buying an additional 195,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $5.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $274.14. 2,872,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,490,280. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.52. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $408.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.519 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

